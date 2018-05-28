Henrikh Mkhitaryan to release life-like 'MickiToy' version of himself

PanARMENIAN.Net - An interactive Henrikh Mkhitaryan tow will launch in Armenia on June 1, the playmaker himself said in a Facebook post.

According to the midfielder, who plays for the National Armenian team and Arsenal, international delivery will also be available soon.

The miniature Mkhitaryan can be seen in full national team kit along with football boots and a small football.

The doll, dubbed the #MickiToy, looks to be in conjunction with the Armenian national team and the 'inspire a child' movement.