Henrikh Mkhitaryan to release life-like 'MickiToy' version of himself
May 28, 2018 - 16:40 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - An interactive Henrikh Mkhitaryan tow will launch in Armenia on June 1, the playmaker himself said in a Facebook post.
According to the midfielder, who plays for the National Armenian team and Arsenal, international delivery will also be available soon.
The miniature Mkhitaryan can be seen in full national team kit along with football boots and a small football.
The doll, dubbed the #MickiToy, looks to be in conjunction with the Armenian national team and the 'inspire a child' movement.
Top stories
Arsenal appear to have got the better deal their own after Sanchez switched teams with Manchester United's Henrikh Mkhitaryan, the Express says.
Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan is featured in a leaked photo modeling Arsenal’s home kit for the 2018/19 season.
Leading the FIFA ranking are Germany, Brazil and Belgium, while Tonga, Somalia and Eritrea come in the bottom end.
For Arsenal, to get Armenian midfielder Mkhitaryan in return for Sanchez was more like an upgrade than a replacement, the article says.
Partner news
CATEGORY PARTNER
Latest news
Armenian Genocide bill pulled from Knesset agenda, for now The expected vote on recognizing the Armenian Genocide was not on the Knesset’s agenda for this week as of May 28.
Creative approaches needed for Karabakh, France tells Armenia "Se will support any initiative aimed at pushing the process forward and reaching peace and stability,” Jean-Yves Le Drian said.
The tragedy of Armenia's first prime minister: The Daily Beast Many compare Armenians to Jews – both proud venerable peoples bonded to ancient homelands surrounded by hostile neighbors, the article says.
Elton John says he felt love from Armenia English singer and composer Elton John who is currently in Armenia, has made an Instagram post about the love he felt in the country.