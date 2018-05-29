Armenia's Levon Aronian draws Norway Chess round 1

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian grandmaster Levon Aronian shared the first point with former world champion from India Viswanathan Anand at the Altibox Norway chess tournament on Monday, May 28.

Reigning world champion Magnus Carlsen defeated his future challenger Fabiano Caruana 1-0, while all the other games ended in draws.

Aronian, who won the 2017 edition of the event, will face Wesley So of the United States in Round 2 on Tuesday.

Norway Chess is an annual round-robin chess tournament, typically taking place in the May to June time period every year.