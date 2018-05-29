// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Syrian rebels, Islamic State trade blows is west Daraa countryside

May 29, 2018 - 11:23 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Intense clashes broke out between opposition fighters and the Islamic State in the western countryside of Daraa as the Syrian Army prepares for the final assault in the southern province, Al-Masdar News reports.

IS militants launched an attack targeting positions for the FSA fighters on the outskirts of Sheikh Saad town.

The offensive, however, was foiled but cost the Syrian rebels high casualties. A field commander of the FSA-affiliate Ahmad Awad Brigade, Abo Zalta, was killed along with at least three of his men.

The rebel fighters also managed to shoot down a drone operated by the terror group.

IS launched the assault in an attempt to open a safe corridor for scores of fellow militants trapped in Sweida desert land after being evacuated from southern Damascus pocket some 2 weeks ago.

Some of those stray militants were captured by rebel fighters while attempting to sneak into IS-held areas in west Daraa.

