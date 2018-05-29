Syrian rebels, Islamic State trade blows is west Daraa countryside
May 29, 2018 - 11:23 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Intense clashes broke out between opposition fighters and the Islamic State in the western countryside of Daraa as the Syrian Army prepares for the final assault in the southern province, Al-Masdar News reports.
IS militants launched an attack targeting positions for the FSA fighters on the outskirts of Sheikh Saad town.
The offensive, however, was foiled but cost the Syrian rebels high casualties. A field commander of the FSA-affiliate Ahmad Awad Brigade, Abo Zalta, was killed along with at least three of his men.
The rebel fighters also managed to shoot down a drone operated by the terror group.
IS launched the assault in an attempt to open a safe corridor for scores of fellow militants trapped in Sweida desert land after being evacuated from southern Damascus pocket some 2 weeks ago.
Some of those stray militants were captured by rebel fighters while attempting to sneak into IS-held areas in west Daraa.
Top stories
The Turkish government has investigated thousands of social media accounts and taken legal action against hundreds of them.
Meanwhile, New York has moved four places down the ranking to 13th position owing to a weakening of the US dollar in 2017.
According to a source, the Syrian army attacked several axes around Mesraba in a bid to overwhelm the Islamist rebels that defend the town.
Park Street, Calcutta’s iconic restaurant and bar street, has at least three other buildings credited to Armenians.
Partner news
Latest news
Poland Presidential Palace lights up in Armenian flag colors The Presidential Palace of Poland was lit up in the colors of the Armenian flag on Monday, May 28, Armenia’s Embassy in Warsaw said.
Made-in-Armenia Smart Home systems enter European market The first 1000 made-in-Armenia devices were sold to three large distributors in Scandinavia, Europe and Russia.
Armenians reject SBS CEO's appeasement of Genocide denial The statement from the ANC-AU, AHC and AUA says: "Mr. Ebeid has questioned the credibility of the International Association of Genocide Scholars."
Garden dedicated to First Republic of Armenia opens in California Archbishop Hovnan Derderian, Primate of the Western Diocese of the Armenian Church presided over the dedication of the monument.