Syria recognizes Abkhazia, South Ossetia independence
May 29, 2018 - 15:29 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Syria and South Ossetia have agreed on mutual recognition and establishment of diplomatic relations, announced the website of South Ossetia's Foreign Ministry, according to B92.
The administration of the president of Abkhazia also announced that Syria has recognized its independence, Sputnik in Serbian reported on Tuesday, May 29.
"Abkhazia and Syria have announced the mutual recognition and establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries at the embassy level, reflecting their common aspiration to develop relations in all areas," the document says.
Georgia considers Abkhazia and South Ossetia occupied territories, in response to Russia's recognition of their independence after the war in August 2008.
According to the Law on Occupied Territories, visits to these territories without the official Tbilisi permission is illegal and is punishable by either a large fine or imprisonment of up to four years.
Top stories
Israeli lawmakers called on the government not to heed Turkey’s threats to Israel over the recognition of the Armenian Genocide.
The Turkish government has investigated thousands of social media accounts and taken legal action against hundreds of them.
Meanwhile, New York has moved four places down the ranking to 13th position owing to a weakening of the US dollar in 2017.
According to a source, the Syrian army attacked several axes around Mesraba in a bid to overwhelm the Islamist rebels that defend the town.
Partner news
Latest news
PACE monitors hail Armenians on peaceful change of power “The manner in which the change of power took place highlights the maturity of the political system,” said the co-rapporteurs.
Armenia-EU ties need new impetus, says Special Representative The official expressed hope that bilateral cooperation will further expand by the temporary application of the agreement.
Direct flights from Yerevan to Odessa, Surgut to launch soon The GDCA said earlier that several carriers will offer old and new routes linking the Armenian capital to major tourist hotspots.
Coca-Cola Hellenic Armenia unveils RISE Management Trainee program The RISE Management Trainee program is aimed at empowering young talented graduates to start their careers.