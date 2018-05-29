Palestinians launch major counter-attack against Israeli forces
May 29, 2018 - 17:14 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Palestinian forces in the Gaza Strip launched a massive counter-attack against the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) Tuesday, May 29 afternoon, following the latter’s powerful strikes on the region, Al-Masdar News reports.
According to reports from Gaza, the Palestinian forces fired more than 25 artillery shells into the Israeli territories; however, the Israeli military reported that these shells were intercepted by their Iron Dome system.
In response to the attack, the Israeli Air Force has resumed their airstrikes over the Gaza Strip.
No details on casualties have been released.
Photo. AP
