Suicide attack kills 4 police in eastern Afghanistan

PanARMENIAN.Net - A suicide attack in Logar Province, eastern Afghanistan on Wednesday, May 30 claimed the lives of 4 police officers and injured 12 more, IRNA reports.

The attacker first using a bomb-laden car targeted Pol-e Alam City and then three other terrorists entered the area, the spokesman of Ministry of Interior of Afghanistan Najib Danish said.

All three attackers were killed in a conflict with police officers, he added.

Four police officers and 8 civilians were also injured in this accident and were taken to hospital, he noted.

Logar is one of the 34 provinces of Afghanistan, located in the eastern part of the country. It is divided into seven districts and contains hundreds of villages. Pol-e Alam is the capital of the province.