Islamic State seeks to advance towards Palmyra with Homs offensive

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Islamic State (IS) group launched a major offensive on Tuesday, May 29 evening to breakout of their large pocket in the Badiya region and advance towards the historical city of Palmyra, Al-Masdar News reports.

According to a military source in the Homs Governorate, IS began the assault by storming the Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) positions to the east of the T-3 Pumping Station.

In particular, the Islamic State militants struck the Syrian Army’s positions inside the strategic Hamimah area, which was once the terrorist group’s stronghold in the Badiya region.

While no gains have been reported, both parties are currently involved in a fierce battle, with the Islamic State on the offensive.

Since the evacuation of their forces from southern Damascus to the Badiya region, the Islamic State has repeatedly launched big assaults in a bid to expand their territory.