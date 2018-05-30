Turkey says U.S. will take over Manbij following YPG withdrawal
May 30, 2018 - 18:44 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Turkish and U.S. forces will jointly take over the northern Syrian city of Manbij after the pullout of Kurdish militia, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said, according to Al-Masdar News.
“A roadmap for the Syrian city of Manbij may be implemented before the end of this summer if a deal is reached between Turkey and the U.S.”, Çavuşoğlu added.
“Taking over the city will last until a new administration is formed as per an agreement with the United States”, he commented.
The U.S. State Department denied reaching an agreement with Turkey on this issue, said that talks are still ongoing.
The Turkish diplomat’s statements have also been refuted by the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights by confirming that the Kurdish forces haven’t yet withdrawn from the city.
In the same context, spokesman of the Manbij Military Council, Shervan Derwish, described the statements as ‘fake’, denying any Kurdish withdrawal.
The U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces, supported by coalition airstrikes, captured the city from the Islamic State on August 2016 after 2-month assault.
Top stories
The Turkish government has investigated thousands of social media accounts and taken legal action against hundreds of them.
Meanwhile, New York has moved four places down the ranking to 13th position owing to a weakening of the US dollar in 2017.
According to a source, the Syrian army attacked several axes around Mesraba in a bid to overwhelm the Islamist rebels that defend the town.
Park Street, Calcutta’s iconic restaurant and bar street, has at least three other buildings credited to Armenians.
Partner news
Latest news
Russian couple shoot documentary about Artsakh (video) Titled "Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh)", the movie was filmed on the 30th anniversary of the Armenian national liberation movement.
Aurora Prize Laureate Tom Catena to visit Armenia The special weekend of events will take place on June 8-10, culminating with the announcement of the 2018 Aurora Prize Laureate.
Medieval Māori settlement discovered in New Zealand Moa bones and other food items, fish hooks manufactured of moa bone and stone tools made of obsidian and chert were among the finding.
Armenia to host first-ever Fashion Forum Yerevan Fashion Forum Yerevan 2018 is ready to kick off with its beautiful mission of evolving and expanding the fashion industry in Armenia.