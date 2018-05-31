U.S. may handover Tanf region to Syrian army: report
May 31, 2018 - 10:39 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The U.S. may possibly handover the Al-Tanf region in southern Syria to the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and their Russian allies, a military source in Damascus said, according to Al-Masdar News.
According to the source, Russia and the U.S. are currently negotiating in Jordan over a potential deal that would give the Syrian Army full control of Tanf in exchange for their troops and allies avoiding a potential conflict with the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) along the eastern bank of the Euphrates River.
In addition to Al-Tanf, the U.S. would not reportedly interfere in the Syrian Arab Army’s offensive in the Dara’a and Al-Quneitra governorates.
Israel would also be included in this deal, as they would have assurances from Russia regarding the withdrawal of all Iranian elements from their border.
If this proves true, this would be the biggest blow to the opposition forces because the Dara’a Governorate is considered the cradle of their revolution.
