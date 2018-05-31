Hezbollah slams Israeli attacks on Gaza Strip

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Hezbollah Movement has condemned Israel's attack on Gaza Strip and hailed the courageous operations of the Gazan people.

"Hezbollah praises the heroic operations done by the Palestinians against Israel's assault on Gaza Strip; the operation proved that the only choice for the Palestinians is resistance against the enemy," said Hezbollah in its message published on Wednesday, May 30.

Hezbollah added that the only way to neutralize 'the Deal of the Century' is to resist.

Also, the movement urged the countries of the world to "stand by the besieged Palestinians and condemn Israel's crimes."