Syria moving towards end of conflict, says Assad
May 31, 2018 - 17:03 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Syrian President Bashar al-Assad said that “without external interference it won’t take more than a year to settle the situation in Syria,” speaking during an interview with RT in Damascus on Tuesday, May 29.
The Syrian president said the end of the conflict was getting closer, but that a gap between the goals of the Syrian government and its foreign opponents – “mainly the West led by the United States and their puppets in Europe and in our region” – had to be closed.
”I think we are succeeding in that regard, but at the same time, it’s difficult for anyone to tell you when. But it is getting closer, that’s self-evident,” Assad said.
Calling war “the worst choice,” Assad said that the use of force at times was the only choice that could be made. “Especially when you talk about factions like Al Qaida, like ISIS, like al-Nusra, and the like-minded factions.”
“I think the best choice is to make reconciliation. This is our plan. But when it doesn’t work, the only method to resort to is the force,” Assad said.
Top stories
The Turkish government has investigated thousands of social media accounts and taken legal action against hundreds of them.
Meanwhile, New York has moved four places down the ranking to 13th position owing to a weakening of the US dollar in 2017.
According to a source, the Syrian army attacked several axes around Mesraba in a bid to overwhelm the Islamist rebels that defend the town.
Park Street, Calcutta’s iconic restaurant and bar street, has at least three other buildings credited to Armenians.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenia named Vice Chair of UNESCO Intergovt Committee Bureau Armenia was elected Vice Chair of the Bureau of Intergovernmental Committee of UNESCO for a period of two years.
Turkish protesters cleared of charges over Armenian Genocide banner The Prosecutor’s Office of Istanbul has ruled that the phrase ‘Armenian Genocide’ lies within the limits of freedom of speech and thought.
Turkey to provide more funds to Armenian, Jewish publications The program was launched in 2011 to help financially struggling press outlets belonging to communities concentrated in Istanbul.
Marijuana, opioids rival alcohol as factors in traffic fatalities The study - “Drug-Impaired Driving: Marijuana and Opioids Raise Critical Issues for States - does not dismiss the danger of drunk driving.