Turkish troops establish new observation point in Latakia: report

May 31, 2018 - 18:10 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Turkish military has established a new observation point in northern Syria that was not agreed upon during the recent Astana Peace Talks, Al-Masdar News reports.

According to a recent report from the northern countryside of Latakia, the Turkish military established an observation point in the northern part of the Kurdish Mountains (var. Jabal Al-Akrad).

In response to the move by the Turkish military, the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has repeatedly shelled the area in a bid to scare off the opposing forces; however, this has not worked, the report says.

The Syrian Army views the decision by the Turkish military as an attempt to protect the jihadist rebels in the northern countryside of Latakia.

