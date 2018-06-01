Armenia's Republicans rule out step back in five key areas

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) will not take a step back in five important issues, RPA spokesman Eduard Sharmazanov told reporters after a meeting of party’s Executive Body on Thursday, May 31.

The political situation, the RPA’s strategy and the evaluation of the government’s program that will soon be unveiled, were discussed at the meeting, Sharmazanov said.

“There are five directions that we are never going to take a step back in - the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, the international recognition of the Genocide, integration in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), army and security, and national values,” the spokesman said.

“In all the other issues we are ready for discussions within any political circle.”

According to him, the RPA is not going to artificially wreck the government’s new program or “hit them below the belt.”

Tens of thousands of Armenians took to the street to protest against the ruling authorities - then the RPA - for several weeks in April-May.

As a result of the civil disobedience campaign, former Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan was forced to resign, while the parliament elected Nikol Pashinyan, than an opposition lawmaker and protest leader, as the country’s new PM.