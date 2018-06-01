Russian air forces launches strikes in Idlib despite Turkish presence
June 1, 2018 - 10:46 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Russian Aerospace Forces launched several airstrikes over northern Hama and southern Idlib on Thursday, May 31 night, targeting several bases and depots belonging to the Islamist rebels, Al-Masdar News reports.
According to a military source in Damascus city, the Russian Aerospace Forces repeatedly struck the Islamist rebel positions inside the towns of Khan Sheikhoun, Kafr Zita, Al-Lataminah, Zakat, and Al-Salihiyah.
The Russian Aerospace Forces would launch these airstrikes all night, despite the large presence of the Turkish troops in northern Hama and southern Idlib.
These airstrikes by the Russian Aerospace Forces marked the first time in several days that they have attacked the Islamist rebels this part of the country.
The Russians previously avoided launching airstrikes over this part of the country due to the recent Astana peace agreement; however, due to the recent attacks by the Islamist rebels, the Russians have resumed their airstrikes over northern Hama and southern Idlib.
