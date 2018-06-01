Satellite images show U.S. expanded Tanf base in Syria
June 1, 2018 - 17:13 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The U.S. military has reportedly expanded its base in Tanf area as the Syrian government forces amass more troops for final battle in Daraa province, Al-Masdar News reports.
Recently-published satellite images show several buildings and barricades have been added to the base during the past three months, as well as heavy military equipment including at least 30 technical vehicles.
According to latest reports, the U.S. military shall hand over the Tanf base to the Syrian forces under the Daraa offensive expected to be launched an moment, in exchange, Russian guarantees that no attacks will be waged by the Syrian Army against the U.S.-backed forces in eastern Syria.
Meanwhile, more reinforcements pour into the southern battleground of Daraa for the upcoming major offensive.
