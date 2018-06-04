// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Turkish military reportedly advances 26km into Iraqi territory

Turkish military reportedly advances 26km into Iraqi territory
June 4, 2018 - 13:41 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Turkish Armed Forces advanced at least 26 kilometers (km) into Iraqi territory this past weekend, as they continue their military operations against the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), Al-Masdar News reports.

“Our soldiers advanced between 26 to 27 kilometres in northern Iraq, and there is not much left to liberate in Qandil,” Turkish state-owned Anadolu Agency reported, citing Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu.

At the same time, two Turkish soldiers were reportedly killed and another one was injured when the PKK carried out an ambush in the Qandil region.

The Iraqi government has repeatedly called on the Turkish military to withdraw from their territory; however, Ankara has ignored Baghdad’s demands and expanded their operations inside the country.

Related links:
Al-Masdar News. Turkish military advances 26km into Iraqi territory – map
 Top stories
Human rights activist with Armenian roots jailed over social media postsHuman rights activist with Armenian roots jailed over social media posts
The Turkish government has investigated thousands of social media accounts and taken legal action against hundreds of them.
Singapore named world's most expensive city for a fifth year runningSingapore named world's most expensive city for a fifth year running
Meanwhile, New York has moved four places down the ranking to 13th position owing to a weakening of the US dollar in 2017.
Syrian army launches operation to capture key East Ghouta townSyrian army launches operation to capture key East Ghouta town
According to a source, the Syrian army attacked several axes around Mesraba in a bid to overwhelm the Islamist rebels that defend the town.
The Armenian touch in Calcutta architecture: The HinduThe Armenian touch in Calcutta architecture: The Hindu
Park Street, Calcutta’s iconic restaurant and bar street, has at least three other buildings credited to Armenians.
Partner news
 Articles
The Queen of Thieves

New York’s first female crime boss

 Most popular in the section
11,000-year-old statue may reveal ancient views of taboos and demons
Ankara's denial defines its present, says Turkish historian
Israeli lawmakers urge defiance ahead of Armenian Genocide vote
Syrian army reportedly kills over 100 IS militants in southern Damascus
Home
All news
Overview: World
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Armenia Art Fair rises to the fore: Harper's Bazaar Arabia Armenia Art Fair served as a market and exhibition space to present modern and contemporary art from around the world.
HayPost cancels stamp dedicated to Aurora laureate Dr. Tom Catena With nominal value of AMD 350, the stamp was printed in Cartor printing house in France with a print run of 15 000.
Fitch affirms Armenia's capital Yerevan at 'B+'; Outlook Positive Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Armenian city of Yerevan's Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'B+'.
Which countries granted most number of visas to Armenians in 2017 The number of uniform visa applications submitted to the German consulate totaled 14,942, out of which 13,773 were approved.