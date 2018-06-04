Turkish military reportedly advances 26km into Iraqi territory

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Turkish Armed Forces advanced at least 26 kilometers (km) into Iraqi territory this past weekend, as they continue their military operations against the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), Al-Masdar News reports.

“Our soldiers advanced between 26 to 27 kilometres in northern Iraq, and there is not much left to liberate in Qandil,” Turkish state-owned Anadolu Agency reported, citing Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu.

At the same time, two Turkish soldiers were reportedly killed and another one was injured when the PKK carried out an ambush in the Qandil region.

The Iraqi government has repeatedly called on the Turkish military to withdraw from their territory; however, Ankara has ignored Baghdad’s demands and expanded their operations inside the country.