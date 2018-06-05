British shearers will participate in Armenia sheep shearing festival

PanARMENIAN.Net - Sheep shearers from Great Britain and Georgia will participate in the annual sheep-shearing festival in Armenia, which this year will be held on June 9.

The festival will gather experienced shearers from Armenia and abroad in Khot settlement if Syunik province, who will offer a masterclass for other participants and the guest of the event.

A sheep shearing competition will be held among the region’s best shearers, as well as other contests and games, the organizers said in a Facebook event ad.

A food court, an open-air cafe and a kids’ playground will be set up for those participating in the festival, as well as .

More details concerning the communities taking part in the initiative will be available shortly.