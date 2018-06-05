British shearers will participate in Armenia sheep shearing festival
June 5, 2018 - 12:19 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Sheep shearers from Great Britain and Georgia will participate in the annual sheep-shearing festival in Armenia, which this year will be held on June 9.
The festival will gather experienced shearers from Armenia and abroad in Khot settlement if Syunik province, who will offer a masterclass for other participants and the guest of the event.
A sheep shearing competition will be held among the region’s best shearers, as well as other contests and games, the organizers said in a Facebook event ad.
A food court, an open-air cafe and a kids’ playground will be set up for those participating in the festival, as well as .
More details concerning the communities taking part in the initiative will be available shortly.
Top stories
the magazine provides some information about the rich cultural heritage, the age-old winemaking traditions, tourism and IT sectors in Armenia.
Tony’s tour guide for much of this journey is Serj Tankian, the Armenian-American lead singer of the metal band System of a Down.
Eduard Sharmazanov reminded that the Armenian parliament unanimously recognized the genocide of Greeks back in 2015.
So mass uprisings against corrupt rulers last week in Armenia ought to be celebrated as badly needed good news, the article says.
Partner news
Latest news
Blood test could help detect early stage lung cancer The findings were reported in June at the American Society of Clinical Oncology's annual meeting, in Chicago.
Process of Genocide recognition is irreversible, Armenia says Recognition of the crime of genocide is a process of the re-establishment of human rights, a Foreign Ministry spokesman said.
Islamic State, rebels cause heavy casualties to each other in Daraa The IS managed to capture at least two points from the Free Syrian Army, while claiming to kill several of their members.
OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs to arrive in Armenia on June 13 The OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs will visit Armenia on June 13, Foreign Ministry spokesman Tigran Balayan told reporters.