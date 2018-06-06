World Bank revises Armenia’s GDP growth forecast to 4.1% in 2018
June 6, 2018 - 12:45 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia will post a 4.1% GDP growth in 2018 and a 4% growth in both 2019 and 2020 after a 7.5% expansion in 2017, the World Bank said in its June edition of the Global Economic Prospects.
In the report’s January edition, however, the WB said the country’s economy will expand by 3.8% this year.
The Bank’s new forecast still offers a somewhat duller image compared to that of the government whose program envisages a 4.5% expansion.
Azerbaijan's economy, meanwhile, is expected to grow by 1.8% in 2018, while Georgia's is set to expand by 4.5%.
The Armenian economy grew by 7.5% in 2017, despite the government's 3.2% forecast after the country registered an economic progress of just 0.2% the year before.
Top stories
Mount Maymekh will become a skiing zone under a new project which will attract about $30 million in investments and create some 1600 jobs.
Armenia would become a rock-bottom option in the Eastern European region, maybe in the world, for citizenship through investment.
Cryptocurrency fever seems to have spread to the former Soviet republics with Armenia, the land of Mount Ararat, being one of them.
"There is ample proof that Monsanto's sprays have poisoned our environment contributing drastically to dying off of bees," Tankian said.
Partner news
Latest news
Kim Kardashian wins her first CFDA Influencer Award During the 2018 CFDA Awards on Monday, June 4 night, Kim Kardashian West was presented with the first-ever influencer award.
Researchers begin search for HIV cure Scientists are conducting various tests on people as part of an ongoing exploratory research to identify the most promising development.
Iraqi forces launch new campaign in Kirkuk According to the the PMU’s announcement, their units pursuing the last remaining Islamic State elements in this part of the country.
Artsakh police chief resigns amid pressure from society Chief of Police of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) Kamo Aghajanyan announced his resignation on June 6 amid unrest in the capital.