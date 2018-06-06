Iraqi forces launch new campaign in Kirkuk

PanARMENIAN.Net - Iraq's Popular Mobilization Units (Hashd Al-Sha’abi) kicked off a new campaign on Wednesday, June 6 morning that targeted the last remnants of the Islamic State (IS) terror organization in the Kirkuk countryside, Al-Masdar News reports.

According to the the PMU’s announcement, their units pursuing the last remaining Islamic State elements in this part of the country.

Since losing almost all of their territory in Iraq, the Islamic State has relied on sleeper cells and the vast desert region in the western part of the country to carry out attacks against the military and people.

Similar to their recent operations in Diyala and Nineveh, the Iraqi Armed Forces are attempting to track and neutralize the sleeper cells before they are able to spread terror.