Commander says Israel, U.S. unable to attack Iran militarily

PanARMENIAN.Net - Iran’s Political Affairs Spokesperson for their Revolutionary Guard, Brigadier General Yidallah Jawani, said on Wednesday, June 6 that the U.S. and Israel are unable to carry out an attack against Iran's militarily, Al-masdar News reports.

The Iranian commander vowed that any Israeli or American military attack against Iran will be met with swift force.

General Jawani’s comments come just 24 hours after Israeli Minister Michael Oren said that the West and Arab world should form a Coalition to attack Iran if they continue to enrich uranium to produce a nuclear weapon.

Iran maintains that they are complying with the nuclear deal, despite the accusations by the U.S. and Israel.