Aurora Prize laureate Tom Catena visits Karabakh, meets President

PanARMENIAN.Net - Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) President Bako Sahakyan met the Aurora Prize laureate, well-known physician Tom Catena on Wednesday, June 6.

The President said he welcomes Catena’s decision to visit Artsakh, noting that the country was well aware of his activity and felt great respect for him.

Co-founder of the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative Ruben Vardanyan, Artsakh Minister of Education, science and sports Narine Aghabalyan and other officials attended the meeting.