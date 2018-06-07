Large Turkish military convoy enters west Aleppo: activists

PanARMENIAN.Net - A large Turkish military convoy was photographed entering the western countryside of the Aleppo Governorate on Thursday, June 7 night, Al-Masdar News reports.

According to pro-opposition activists, the Turkish military convoy was seen moving towards the town of Khan Al-‘Assal, which is close to the Syrian Arab Army’s front-lines.

The opposition activists claim the military convoy is heading to Khan Al-‘Assal to reinforce the observation post that was already established last month.

Recently, tensions have begun to flare in west Aleppo, following their continuous ceasefire violations against the Syrian Arab Army.

The Syrian army has responded to the Islamist rebel attacks by firing several missiles and artillery shells towards the western countryside of the Aleppo Governorate.