Armenia drop two more notches to 100th spot in FIFA ranking
June 7, 2018 - 14:31 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia have dropped two more notches to take the 100th position in the latest FIFA ranking.
Leading the FIFA ranking are Germany, Brazil and Belgium, while Tonga, Somalia and Eritrea come in the bottom end.
The Armenian team played friendly matches against Malta and Moldova on May 29 and June 4, drawing both games.
