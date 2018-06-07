Drone footage shows Syrian govt. rebuilding war-ravaged city (video)
June 7, 2018 - 16:08 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - It has been more than two months since rebel fighters in Harasta city left their bastion to the country’s north as per an evacuation deal with the Syrian Army. Ever since, the Syrian government is working tirelessly to rehabilitate the war-ravaged city, Al-Masdar News reports.
Thousands of civilians have returned to their homes in the northeastern suburb as militants left the city almost completely destroyed. However, tremendous efforts have been exerted to re-habilitate the area and receive more of its residents.
Today, the Syrian government continues to remove rubbles and re-open the roads which once witnessed heavy urban warfare between militants and Army troops. Workshops are working day and night to re-build the state facilities damaged by the 7-year war.
In addition, thousands of children have returned to their schools as Syrian and Russian forces continue to provide aid as well as medical assistance to the civilians.
