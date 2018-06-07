Scientists say world’s oldest footprints belonged to tiny animals
June 7, 2018 - 17:20 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Tracks left by tiny animals that crawled in sea-shore mud around 550 million years ago are the oldest footprints on Earth, say scientists, according to Mirror.
Mystery surrounds the one-millimetre long creatures that made the prints, since no trace of their bodies has been found.
Scientists believe they may have been a type of arthropod, the family of animals with jointed limbs that includes insects and crustaceans, or something akin to a legged worm.
What is known is that the creatures burrowed as well as walked, were ‘bilaterian’ – meaning they had pairs of matching appendages – and appear to have been on the clumsy side.
Their fossilised trackways and burrows were discovered in the Yangtze Gorges area of South China in a rock formation dating back between 541 and 551 million years.
Previously no evidence of limbed animals has been found that pre-dates the ‘Cambrian Explosion’, the sudden surge in diversity that occurred on Earth about 510 – 541 million years ago.
One unusual aspect of the footprints is that they appear somewhat irregular and disorganised, suggesting an element of clumsiness.
The Chinese and American team led by Dr Shuhai Xiao, from Virginia Tech in the US, wrote in the journal Science Advances: ‘The irregular arrangement of tracks in the… trackways may be taken as evidence that the movement of their trace maker’s appendages was poorly coordinated and is distinct from the highly coordinated metachronal (wave-like) rhythm typical of modern arthropods.’
Top stories
Israel’s parliament considered — then failed to adopt — a resolution that would recognize the slaughter of an estimated 1.5 million Armenians in Turkey
Netanyahu postponed the committee’s discussion of the proposed laws until after the Turkish general election scheduled for June 24.
Meanwhile, New York has moved four places down the ranking to 13th position owing to a weakening of the US dollar in 2017.
According to a source, the Syrian army attacked several axes around Mesraba in a bid to overwhelm the Islamist rebels that defend the town.
Partner news
Latest news
VivaCell-MTS launches sales of Honor View 10 smartphones Honor View 10 has a dual camera setup, AI processor, face recognition feature, as well as a 6 GB RAM and 128 GB ROM.
Aliyev 'hopes for real steps' by Armenia leadership on Karabakh "We want this, we demand a settlement of the conflict, and we have the right to it," Aliyev was quoted as saying by local media.
Karabakh status a priority for Armenia, Foreign Minister says Mnatsakanyan detailed the members of State Duma about the process and prioritized the peaceful resolution of the settlement.
Armenia drop two more notches to 100th spot in FIFA ranking The Armenian team played friendly matches against Malta and Moldova on May 29 and June 4, drawing both games.