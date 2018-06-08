Armenia Defense Minister to meet top officials in NATO headquarters
June 8, 2018 - 18:26 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A delegation headed by Armenian Defense Minister David Tonoyan departed for Brussels on Friday, June 8, where the Armenian defense chief will hold a range of meetings with top officials.
At the headquarters of the North Atlantic treaty Organization in Brussels, the Armenian delegation will attend a meeting of defense ministers of countries involved in the Resolute Support mission of NATO in Afghanistan.
During his visit to the Belgian capital, the Armenian Defense Minister is set to meet with the Deputy Secretary General of NATO Rose Gottemoeller, Minister of National Defense of Greece Panos Kammenos, the Deputy Secretary General of the European External Action Service Pedro Serrano and other officials from the partner countries.
