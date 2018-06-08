Henrikh Mkhitaryan's new boots feature Armenian flag, coat of arms
June 8, 2018 - 16:32 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Swithadot, a company creating handmade customized footwear, has unveiled the latest modification of the trans-generational adidas Predator 18’s, for one of the greatest Premier League football stars, Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan.
"We took inspiration from his unique character – he is so humble and positive. That’s why, we went for ‘old look’ texture, making them look like a treasure found after half a century in a forgotten closet," the company website says.
"A full make-over was imminent, this time in both Armenia and Arsenal F.C. famous colours."
The details – free hand-drawn Arsenal logo and Armenian’ Coat of Arms symbol. On the inside – ‘The Gunners’ tag – for all the supporters, and ‘Armenia’ written on domestic language. Finally, both his ‘7’ and ’18’ are done in the heel area.
Mkhitaryan captains the Armenian national team and moved from manchester United to Arsenal in January.
