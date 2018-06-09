Thousands of soldiers pour into southern Syria for pending offensive

PanARMENIAN.Net - Thousands of soldiers from the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and National Defense Forces (NDF) were seen heading towards the southern provinces of Dara’a and Al-Quneitra on Thursday and Friday, June 7 and 8, Al-Masdar News reports.

These soldiers are expected to reinforce the troops that are already in southern Syria for the upcoming offensive against the rebel forces.

Most recently, the National Defense Forces sent their Qalamoun and Damascus branches to the Dara’a countryside, where they will be tasked with aiding the Syrian Army as they attempt to retake the provincial capital and Nassib Crossing.

According to a military source in Damascus, this upcoming offensive is expected to be the biggest operation to take place during this seven year long war.

With the rebels not backing down, this upcoming operation could be one of the bloodiest battles of this war.