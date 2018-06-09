Asphalt laid for Azerbaijan's Aliyev so that he can touch the ears of wheat
June 9, 2018 - 11:58 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - An Agropark District was inaugurated in the Goranboy region of Azerbaijan, with Azeri President Ilham Aliyev also attending the opening ceremony.
The president tried to get photos in the style of "Gladiator", a Hollywood film in which the main character is walking through a wheatfield.
However, everything didn’t go as planned: pictures taken on that day reveal that a surface coat of asphalt was laid up to the edge of the field so that Aliyev can touch the ears of wheat in front of cameras.
