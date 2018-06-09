Azerbaijanis ask Armenia to approach tomb in border village

PanARMENIAN.Net - On June 6 and 7, the Azerbaijani side appealed to the Command of Armenian Armed Forces asking to allow some citizens to approach the graveyard of the southern suburbs of the village of Gyunut, Armenian Defense Ministry spokesman Artsrun Hovhannisyan said in a Facebook post.

Hovhannisyan said it was the first time for Azerbaijan to make such a request concerning that part near the border.

"Committed to the humanitarian norms and constantly taking steps to deescalate tension, the Armenian side has agreed to allow civilians to approach the tomb for a short time."