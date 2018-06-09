Syrian army, Hezbollah seize more areas from Islamic State in Syria
June 9, 2018 - 15:48 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and Hezbollah liberated more areas from the so-called Islamic State (ISIS) this week in the Badiya Al-Sham region, Al-Masdar News reports.
Backed by heavy airstrikes, the Syrian Arab Army and Hezbollah were able to advance at the Qasra Al-Saqiyah area after a short battle with the Islamic State militants.
The Syrian Army and Hezbollah liberated Qasra Al-Saqiyah and advanced another 7km west towards the Khirbat Al-Ambashi region.
Furthermore, the Syrian Army and Hezbollah reportedly also advanced another 10km from the Al-Zalaf area to the large hills of Taloul Al-Safa
The Syrian Army’s offensive in the Badiya Al-Sham region was briefly halted on Friday after the Islamic State launched a powerful attack on the strategic border-city of Albukamal; it would ultimately fail after several hours.
Top stories
Anthony Bourdain, a gifted storyteller and writer who took CNN viewers around the world, has died. He was 61.
Israel’s parliament considered — then failed to adopt — a resolution that would recognize the slaughter of an estimated 1.5 million Armenians in Turkey
Netanyahu postponed the committee’s discussion of the proposed laws until after the Turkish general election scheduled for June 24.
Meanwhile, New York has moved four places down the ranking to 13th position owing to a weakening of the US dollar in 2017.
Partner news
Latest news
Karabakh President introduces new Chief of Police Artsakh president Bako Sahakyan on Saturday, June 9 introduced the newly-appointed Chief of Police to the police staff.
200 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan registered from June 3-9 The Karabakh frontline units continue controlling the situation on the line of contact, retaliating in the event of extreme necessity.
Henrikh Mkhitaryan on where he calls home, childhood, struggles (video) Asked be fellow Gunner Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang where he calls home, Mkhitaryan reminded that he spent most of his childhood in France.
Azerbaijanis ask Armenia to approach tomb in border village Artsrun Hovhannisyan said it was the first time for Azerbaijan to make such a request concerning that part near the border.