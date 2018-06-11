Passenger traffic in Armenian airports grew 9.2% year-on-year

PanARMENIAN.Net - Passenger traffic in the two Armenian airports grew by 9.2% in January-May 2018 against the same period last year, the general department of civil aviation reveals.

Overall, 955,476 people used the services of Zvartnots airport in the capital city, Yerevan, and Shirak airport in the northern city of Gyumri.

In April May, 217,615 people used the services of the two Armenian airports.

The number of transit flights carried out via Armenian air routes has drastically increased, the GDCA revealed recently.

In particular, 12 new air companies have entered the Armenian market in the past 2 years, which are: Armenia Aircompany, Brussels Airways, Qatar Airways, Wataniya Airways, Germania Fluggesellschaft, Arkia Israeli Airlines, Cham Wings, Air Cairo, Turkmenistan Airlines, Red Wings, Nordwind Airlines, Pobeda.

As reported earlier, U.S.-made Robinson R66 and France-made AIRBUS EC130T2 helicopters will soon start transporting Armenian citizens and the guests of the country to the various parts of Armenia and abroad.