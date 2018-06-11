Armenia PM heading to FIFA opening; Putin meeting on agenda
June 11, 2018 - 13:20 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan this week when the latter visits Russia to attend the FIFA World Cup opening, press secretary of the Russian leader Dmitry Peskov has said, according to RIA Novosti.
The 2018 FIFA World Cup will be the 21st FIFA World Cup, a quadrennial international football tournament contested by the men's national teams of the member associations of FIFA. It is scheduled to take place in Russia from 14 June to 15 July 2018, after the country was awarded the hosting rights on 2 December 2010.
On May 14, Pashinyan visited Sochi to attend the summit of the leaders of the Eurasian Economic Union and meet Putin, but he will visit the Russian capital as Armenia’s Prime Minister for the first time.
Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan earlier revealed Pashinyan’s plans to visit Moscow but gave no further details.
