Major explosions rock Syrian army base in East Qalamoun
June 11, 2018 - 16:30 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Huge blasts ripped through the mountains surrounding Al-Qutayfa city in Syria's East Qalamoun region as the entire area fell to the government control last April, Al-Masdar News reports.
Plumes of grey smoke were seen rising on the skies after massive explosions were clearly heard in the area.
According to early reports, a warehouse for missiles exploded which triggered a series of equally-powerful explosions and a huge fire.
No information about a hostile attack or sabotage has been reported.
Last April, the Syrian government imposed full control over the entire East Qalamoun region after rebel groups succumbed to an evacuation deal.
