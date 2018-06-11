Major explosions rock Syrian army base in East Qalamoun

PanARMENIAN.Net - Huge blasts ripped through the mountains surrounding Al-Qutayfa city in Syria's East Qalamoun region as the entire area fell to the government control last April, Al-Masdar News reports.

Plumes of grey smoke were seen rising on the skies after massive explosions were clearly heard in the area.

According to early reports, a warehouse for missiles exploded which triggered a series of equally-powerful explosions and a huge fire.

No information about a hostile attack or sabotage has been reported.

Last April, the Syrian government imposed full control over the entire East Qalamoun region after rebel groups succumbed to an evacuation deal.