Turkish-backed groups engage in intense clashes in Afrin

PanARMENIAN.Net - Intense clashes broke out between the Turkish-backed rebel groups near the Afrin region of Aleppo on Monday, June 11 evening, pro-opposition activists reported via social media, according to Al-Masdar News reports.

According to these reports, Harakat Ahrar Al-Sham and the Free Syrian Army’s Sultan Murad group have been involved in a fierce confrontation for several hours tonight.

The clashes are reportedly taking place in the area between the city of ‘Azaz and Afrin region in northwest Aleppo.

The cause of these clashes is still unknown; however, as of recently, the rebel groups have been fighting over their share of the abandoned homes in Afrin.

With most of the population displaced, the Turkish-backed rebels have taken the opportunity to loot and declare ownership of the abandoned homes.