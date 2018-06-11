Turkish-backed groups engage in intense clashes in Afrin
June 11, 2018 - 17:13 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Intense clashes broke out between the Turkish-backed rebel groups near the Afrin region of Aleppo on Monday, June 11 evening, pro-opposition activists reported via social media, according to Al-Masdar News reports.
According to these reports, Harakat Ahrar Al-Sham and the Free Syrian Army’s Sultan Murad group have been involved in a fierce confrontation for several hours tonight.
The clashes are reportedly taking place in the area between the city of ‘Azaz and Afrin region in northwest Aleppo.
The cause of these clashes is still unknown; however, as of recently, the rebel groups have been fighting over their share of the abandoned homes in Afrin.
With most of the population displaced, the Turkish-backed rebels have taken the opportunity to loot and declare ownership of the abandoned homes.
Photo. AP
Top stories
Anthony Bourdain, a gifted storyteller and writer who took CNN viewers around the world, has died. He was 61.
Israel’s parliament considered — then failed to adopt — a resolution that would recognize the slaughter of an estimated 1.5 million Armenians in Turkey
Netanyahu postponed the committee’s discussion of the proposed laws until after the Turkish general election scheduled for June 24.
Meanwhile, New York has moved four places down the ranking to 13th position owing to a weakening of the US dollar in 2017.
Partner news
Most popular in the section
Latest news
FIFA World Cup: Henrikh Mkhitaryan reveals which team he will root for At the same time, Mkhitaryan noted that "there is no need to put pressure on the Russian team."
Henrikh Mkhitaryan can overtake Mesut Ozil in Arsenal: Fansided Arsenal made a splash, bringing in Mkhitaryan, and as the Armenian settles, he may provide more upside than Ozil, the article says.
Armenia says sale of Belarusian weapons to Azerbaijan 'unfortunate' Deputy Armenian Foreign Minister Ruben Rubinyan said on Monday that “it is unfortunate” that Belarus sells weapons to Azerbaijan.
VivaCell-MTS offers beautiful numbers to online smartphone buyers The smartphones available in the online shop can be browsed visiting the “Online Shop” section on www.mts.am.