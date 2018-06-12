Armenia unveils footage of Azerbaijanis visiting border graves (video)
June 12, 2018 - 13:53 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Press Secretary of Armenia’s Defense Ministry Artsrun Hovhannisyan has shared a video on his Youtube channel, which reveals how a group of Azerbaijanis approached a cemetery in a deserted village on the border between Armenia and Nakhijevan.
On June 6-7, the Azerbaijani side asked to the Command of Armenian Armed Forces to allow some citizens to approach the graveyard of the village of Gyunut, Hovhannisyan said in a Facebook post earlier.
Hovhannisyan said then that it was the first time for Azerbaijan to make such a request concerning that part of the border.
The Armenian side had agreed to allow civilians to approach the tombs for a short time.
Media outlets in Baku had earlier spread disinformation according to which Azerbaijanis “were returning to Gyunut after their army liberated the settlement in May.”
Top stories
The analysis reveals that Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and Turkey saw the biggest growth of arrivals in the first three months of 2018.
Power is currently in Armenia as she is a member of the Aurora Prize for Awakening Humanity Selection Committee.
In Armenia, the tariff for electricity for socially vulnerable families may decrease by 10 drams in the near future.
An analytical agency, TurStat has compiled a rating of resorts of in the CIS space, where Russians are planning to travel this summer.
Partner news
Latest news
Rebel forces attack Syrian army troops in Hama According to pro-opposition activists, Jaysh Al-Izza specifically targeted the government-held towns of Helfaya and Al-Safsafiyah.
Armenia Labor Minister quits over disagreements with government Minister of Labor and Social Affairs Mane Tandilyan announced her resignation on June 12, one month after she accepted the job.
Some Diasporans try to influence processes in Armenia: Acemoglu Daron Acemoglu said while Armenians abroad do play an important role, they should provide support in two directions.
Armenian energy delegation to discuss gas in Iran Behzad Babazadeh said that the Armenian side wants imported gas from Iran to be increased from 1 mcm to 1.6 mcm.