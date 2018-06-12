Armenia unveils footage of Azerbaijanis visiting border graves

PanARMENIAN.Net - Press Secretary of Armenia’s Defense Ministry Artsrun Hovhannisyan has shared a video on his Youtube channel, which reveals how a group of Azerbaijanis approached a cemetery in a deserted village on the border between Armenia and Nakhijevan.

On June 6-7, the Azerbaijani side asked to the Command of Armenian Armed Forces to allow some citizens to approach the graveyard of the village of Gyunut, Hovhannisyan said in a Facebook post earlier.

Hovhannisyan said then that it was the first time for Azerbaijan to make such a request concerning that part of the border.

The Armenian side had agreed to allow civilians to approach the tombs for a short time.

Media outlets in Baku had earlier spread disinformation according to which Azerbaijanis “were returning to Gyunut after their army liberated the settlement in May.”