Syria reportedly builds up air defense systems along Golan Heights
June 12, 2018 - 14:06 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Syrian military reinforced their air defense systems along the border with the Golan Heights recently, Hezbollah’s official media wing reported on Monday, June 11, according to Al-Masdar News.
According to the report, the Syrian military has reinforced their troops in the Al-Quneitra Governorate with their Pantsir-S1 air defense system, which was purchased from Russia.
The move by the Syrian military comes just days before their forces launch their long-awaited offensive in the southern provinces of the country.
The Syrian military is set to launch a large-scale offensive that will focus on the rebel-held parts of the Al-Quneitra and Dara’a governorates.
