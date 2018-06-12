Syria reportedly builds up air defense systems along Golan Heights

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Syrian military reinforced their air defense systems along the border with the Golan Heights recently, Hezbollah’s official media wing reported on Monday, June 11, according to Al-Masdar News.

According to the report, the Syrian military has reinforced their troops in the Al-Quneitra Governorate with their Pantsir-S1 air defense system, which was purchased from Russia.

The move by the Syrian military comes just days before their forces launch their long-awaited offensive in the southern provinces of the country.

The Syrian military is set to launch a large-scale offensive that will focus on the rebel-held parts of the Al-Quneitra and Dara’a governorates.