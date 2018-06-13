Syrian army sends reinforcements to fight off IS in eastern Syria
June 13, 2018 - 16:19 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - As the self-proclaimed Islamic State increased its attacks on the Syrian forces positioned in eastern Syria, more reinforcements continue to pour into the area in order to repel the group, Al-Masdar News reports.
IS attacks on the past few weeks have inflicted losses upon the government troops deployed in the stretching desert spanning from east Homs to the Iraqi borders.
A newly-released video footage shows a military convoy for the Iran-backed Liwa Fatemiyoun heading to the battleground near the bordering city of Albu Kamal.
The convoy consists of battle-hardened fighters, armored trucks and tanks.
Liwa Fatemiyoun (Fatemiyoun Division) is an Afghan Shia group funded and trained by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in order to fight the Islamic State alongside the Syrian government.
