Georgian PM Giorgi Kvirikashvili resigns after antigovernment protests
June 14, 2018 - 10:33 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili announced his resignation after a series of antigovernment protests shook the capital, Tbilisi, RFE/RL reports.
Kvirikashvili made the announcement on Wednesday, June 13, citing "disagreements" with the leader of the ruling Georgian Dream party, tycoon Bidzina Ivanishvili, as a reason for his decision.
"I think this is the moment now when the leader of the party should be given an opportunity to form a new cabinet," he also said in his televised statement.
Kvirikashvili, 50, has been prime minister since December 2015.
He was nominated for the post by Georgia's parliamentary majority, dominated by tycoon Bidzina Ivanishvili’s Georgian Dream party.
Kvirikashvili's decision triggers the resignation of the whole cabinet.
Under the constitution, the ruling party will have to submit a new cabinet list to President Giorgi Margvelashvili within a week. Margvelashvili then will have a further seven days to submit the new cabinet to parliament for approval.
A wave of demonstrations started on May 31 to protest against what demonstrators said was a miscarriage of justice following the killing of two teenagers in December.
The protests stopped after June 6, but resumed on June 10 and ended on June 11 with police dismantling protesters' tents and detaining opposition politicians and their supporters.
The demonstrations followed a series of rallies held in May by hundreds of people who took to Tbilisi streets and erected tent camps to protest an antidrug raid by police on two popular nightclubs, angered by what critics called an excessive use of force against club-goers.
They also came after mass street rallies in neighboring Armenia helped force the resignation of the prime minister and led to protest leader Nikol Pashinian being voted in by parliament as the new premier.
Top stories
The plenum debate will take place on June 26 as an agreement reached between Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein and Meretz MK Tamar Zandberg.
Anthony Bourdain, a gifted storyteller and writer who took CNN viewers around the world, has died. He was 61.
Israel’s parliament considered — then failed to adopt — a resolution that would recognize the slaughter of an estimated 1.5 million Armenians in Turkey
Netanyahu postponed the committee’s discussion of the proposed laws until after the Turkish general election scheduled for June 24.
Partner news
Most popular in the section
Latest news
Armenia elected to UN Economic and Social Council By the membership, Armenia is renewing its commitment to support the global efforts towards sustainable development.
Armenia PM vows to fight corruption using social media Pashinyan told the French media he would use the likes of Facebook and Twitter to cleanse the country of widespread corruption.
Armenia coult will release Founding Parliament head Jirair Sefilian on bail Founding Parliament opposition group leader Jirair Sefilian will be released from prison on bail, a court in Yerevan said on June 13.
Armenia PM due in Moscow June 13 to meet Putin, attend FIFA opening Also, the Armenian Prime Minister will also take part in the unveiling of a bust of Hero of the Soviet Union Hamazasp Babadzhanian.