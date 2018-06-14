// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Armenia launches new program for Diaspora children and youth

June 14, 2018 - 11:49 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The programs “Ari Tun” (Come Home) and Diaspora Summer School will be replaced by a new program called Take A Step Towards Home, new Diaspora Minister Mkhitar Hayrapetyan said in a Facebook post.

Both programs were designed for young Armenians living outside the country.

The new familiarization trip will involve children and youth aged 13-21 and will this year be held on August 10-24.

The programme has two components: educational and awareness raising. The first one consists of intensive Armenian language courses, while the awareness raising component offers tours to cultural, historical and contemporary sites.

Participants will mainly stay with host families throughout the programme and are set to participate in outdoor camping in the last four days.

The deadline for submitting applications is 30 June, 2018.

Armenia eco-camps entice more and more foreign travelers

Green tourism on the rise in Syunik

