Israel shows off new standoff ground-attack missile
June 15, 2018 - 11:20 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Two Israeli firms have revealed their new high-speed standoff air-to-ground missile that will allow the country’s air force “to strike under conditions we’ve never had before,” according to one of the designers, Al-Masdar News says.
“Sending four fighter jets carrying four Rampage missiles [each] allows us to strike under conditions we’ve never had before,” Eli Reiter of Israel Military Industries (IMI) Systems told YnetNews on Monday.
The missile, designed for Israeli Air Force F-15, F-16 and F-35 aircraft, can travel up to 90 miles at supersonic speed after being fired from an IAF aircraft, according to a joint June 11 news release from IMI Systems and Israel Aerospace Industries. The Drive reports that the missile is derived from the ground-launched Extended Range Artillery guided rocket.
The missile is guided by an onboard global positioning system that helps the projectile navigate in any weather conditions at any time of day, which the designers say makes it an ideal weapon for striking high-value targets as tensions roil in the Middle East.
“If you take the Middle East arena and areas protected by air-defense systems, the whole point of this missile is that it can hit targets within standoff ranges” and minimize threats to the aircraft launching the missile, Amit Haimovich of IAI told the Jerusalem Post June 12. The missile is a preferred choice for striking targets such as command posts, air fields, maintenance depots and related equipment that is protected by anti-aircraft systems, the newspaper noted.
The missile has been tested by the IAF over the past year and is expected to be mass produced in 2019 when the weapon will become available for sale to international buyers, the JPost noted.
Top stories
The plenum debate will take place on June 26 as an agreement reached between Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein and Meretz MK Tamar Zandberg.
Anthony Bourdain, a gifted storyteller and writer who took CNN viewers around the world, has died. He was 61.
Israel’s parliament considered — then failed to adopt — a resolution that would recognize the slaughter of an estimated 1.5 million Armenians in Turkey
Netanyahu postponed the committee’s discussion of the proposed laws until after the Turkish general election scheduled for June 24.
Partner news
Most popular in the section
Latest news
Armenia’s apricot exports grew by 57,000% y/y Armenia’s export of apricot as of June 15 has grown by an unbelievable 57,000% against the same period last year.
EU relations won’t come at expense of Russian ties, says Armenian PM Those who claim that anti-Russian political forces have come to power in Armenia are wrong, the newly-elected Armenian PM said.
Armenian Genocide raised at Western Australia parliament Dr. Tony (Antonio) Buti MLA concluded with a strong message in favour of Australian recognition of the Armenian Genocide.
Kremlin: Too early to talk about Armenia-Azerbaijan presidential meeting “It is premature to talk about this, it was just an acquaintance. Therefore, it is premature to talk about some continuation,” Peskov said.