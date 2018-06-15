Syrian reconciliation delegate assassinated in Dara'a: report

PanARMENIAN.Net - A reconciliation delegate was assassinated in the Dara’a Governorate on Thursday, June 14, as he was preparing to enter his office near the Al-Quneitra provincial border, Al-Masdar News reports.

According to local repports, Dr. Mousa Qanbas was entering his clinic in Tal Al-Harrah, when unknown assailants opened fire on him.

Dr. Qanbas was succumbed to his wounds before he could receive any medical care, a source told Al-Masdar.

Militant groups have recently targeted residents and rebel factions for holding reconciliation talks with the government in southern Syria; this has prompted the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) to threaten to launch their military operations in Dara’a and Al-Quneitra.