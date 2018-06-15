Kremlin: Too early to talk about Armenia-Azerbaijan presidential meeting
June 15, 2018 - 18:53 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The meeting of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Moscow was just an introduction, it is premature to talk about further contacts, Russian President’s Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov said on Friday, June 15.
“It is premature to talk about this, it was just an acquaintance. Therefore, it is premature to talk about some continuation,” Peskov said in response to a question whether it is possible to expect a meeting in a trilateral or bilateral format.
Pashinyan said earlier that Russian President Vladimir Putin introduced him to the Azerbaijani leader Ilham Aliyev.
“After the football match (Russia - Saudi Arabia), the Russian president organized a small reception for the CIS heads of state, which was also attended by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev,” Pashinyan said live on Facebook. “And the president of Russia introduced us to each other. It was just an introduction, there were no discussions or meaningful conversation and contacts.”
