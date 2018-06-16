Armenia's Aronian has best chance to take Your Next Move Blitz lead

PanARMENIAN.Net - Wesley So lost his last two games Friday, June 15 and saw his lead at the Your Next Move tournament shrink to 1.5 points at the Your Next Move in Leuven, Belgium. Levon Aronian and Sergey Karjakin have the best chance to catch him in the remaining nine rounds, Chess.com reports.

The fourth day in Leuven, Belgium was the first of two days of blitz.

The time control was five minutes with a delay of three seconds each move. Nine rounds were played; the same pairings with colors reversed will play on Saturday.

So is leading, but Saturday last day of blitz could be quite exciting because the American GM is only 1.5 points ahead of the pack.