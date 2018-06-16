Israeli troops allegedly fire flare bombs along Syrian-Lebanese border
June 16, 2018 - 12:55 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) fired several flare bombs towards the Syrian-Lebanese border on Saturday, June 16 morning, the National News Agency reported, according to Al-Masdar News.
The NNA report said the Israeli Defense Forces fired several flare bombs towards the Jabal Al-Sheikh (Mount Hermon) region, causing a number of explosions on Saturday.
No further details were reported.
Top stories
The plenum debate will take place on June 26 as an agreement reached between Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein and Meretz MK Tamar Zandberg.
Anthony Bourdain, a gifted storyteller and writer who took CNN viewers around the world, has died. He was 61.
Israel’s parliament considered — then failed to adopt — a resolution that would recognize the slaughter of an estimated 1.5 million Armenians in Turkey
Netanyahu postponed the committee’s discussion of the proposed laws until after the Turkish general election scheduled for June 24.
Partner news
Most popular in the section
Latest news
Karabakh army reveals details on contact line situation Manpower and military movements on the Azerbaijani sides near the contact line have also been observed in the reporting period.
NASA, MIT bring Zero Robotics to Armenia Zero Robotics organized by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and NASA is currently underway in Shirak province.
Armenia PM visits Karabakh for second time since taking office Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has left for Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) for the second time since taking office in May.
Czech photographer's "Piece of Armenian Soul" on show in Prague He visits Armenia and the Nagorno Karabakh every year, and the show conveys some of what he has experienced in his travels.