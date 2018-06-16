Israeli troops allegedly fire flare bombs along Syrian-Lebanese border

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) fired several flare bombs towards the Syrian-Lebanese border on Saturday, June 16 morning, the National News Agency reported, according to Al-Masdar News.

The NNA report said the Israeli Defense Forces fired several flare bombs towards the Jabal Al-Sheikh (Mount Hermon) region, causing a number of explosions on Saturday.

No further details were reported.