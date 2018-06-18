U.S.-led coalition allegedly bombs Syrian army troops in country's east
June 18, 2018 - 11:45 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The U.S.-led Coalition has alegedly bombed the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) troops in the eastern countryside of the Deir Ezzor Governorate on Sunday, June 17 night, Al-Masdar News reports.
According to a military report from Deir ez-Zor, the U.S.-led Coalition bombed the Syrian Army’s positions near the town of Al-Harri, which is located right next to the border-city of Albukamal.
The military report added that several soldiers were killed or wounded as a result of this attack by the U.S.-led Coalition.
If the U.S.-led Coalition did in fact carry out the attack, this would be the second major bombing of Syrian Army troops in the last year.
