Bulgarian Parliament ratifies new Armenia-EU deal

June 18, 2018 - 13:09 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Bulgarian Parliament has ratified the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between the EU and Yerevan, Armenia's embassy in Sofia said in a Facebook post.

Bulgaria, which currently chairs the Council of the European Union, has become one of the first EU member-states to approve the agreement.

Poland, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania ratified the CEPA earlier, while the Armenian parliament approved the deal for good on April 11.

The negotiations on the new EU-Armenia partnership agreement were launched in 2015 and concluded in 2017. It was then signed by both sides in November 2017. The final agreement marks a deeper EU-Armenia political dialogue, broadens the scope of economic cooperation and provides new opportunities for closer ties on energy, transport, infrastructure, environment, trade, education and other sectors.

As reported earlier, an urgent draft resolution encouraging the ratification by European Union member states of a new agreement signed between the bloc and Armenia will be introduced at a plenary session of Euronest Parliamentary Assembly on June 26

 Top stories
U.S. mulls greater assistance to ArmeniaU.S. mulls greater assistance to Armenia
The U.S. government is discussing with the new authorities the possibility of providing more economic assistance to Armenia, Mills said.
Republicans say have yet to discuss issue of snap parliamentary electionsRepublicans say have yet to discuss issue of snap parliamentary elections
RPA spokesman Eduard Sharmazanov said former prime minister Serzh Sargsyan remains “our president and leader.”
Lawmaker from Armenian Revolutionary Federation faction resignsLawmaker from Armenian Revolutionary Federation faction resigns
Lawmaker from the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (Dashnaktsutyun) Armen Babayan has submitted a letter of resignation.
Former Armenian PM 'was in touch with Russian officials' before quittingFormer Armenian PM 'was in touch with Russian officials' before quitting
Russian officials had high-level phone contacts with the protest leaders and the ruling elite that was clinging to power, sources say.
Armenia’s eleven

Who is who in the web of so many Sargsyans

 Latest news
Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham militants launch attack near Golan Heights When the Syrian army spotted the jihadist rebels, they quickly attacked in a bid to eliminate the group of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham fighters.
WHO says gaming disorder is a mental health condition "I'm not creating a precedent," said Dr. Vladimir Poznyak, a member of WHO's Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse
Unidentified strikes kill several Syrian, Iraqi troops in east Syria The Syrian military reported that their troops had been attacked by U.S. Coalition warplanes in southeast Syria.
Fitch affirms Armenia at 'B+'; Outlook Positive Fitch Ratings has affirmed Armenia's Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'B+' with a Positive Outlook.