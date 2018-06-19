Russia to supply Su-30SM fighter jets to Armenia before 2024: report

PanARMENIAN.Net - Shortly before the change of power in Armenia in May, the Ministry of Defense postponed the issue of purchasing Russian multifunctional Su-30SM fighters until 2024, Kommersant reports citing sources familiar with the matter.

The contract, stipulating the delivery of at least one squadron of the fighter jets in question to the Armenian Air Force, was signed in 2012, but never came into force due to financial difficulties of the Armenian side.

According to the publication, however, Russia expects to implement the agreement with the new authorities of Armenia.

Rumors about Armenia's desire to acquire Su-30SM resumed after Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan posted on his Facebook account a photograph of himself in the cockpit of an plain located at Erebuni military airport in Yerevan.

"Su-30SM is one of the best fighters in the world. I am already in Yerevan,” the head of the Armenian government said.

He did not provide any additional details, nor did the Defense Ministry comment on his post.

However, according to military expert Leonid Nersisyan, negotiations on Yerevan's purchase of a certain number of Su-30SM "are in a rather advanced stage," the signing of the contract with a successful and smooth coincidence is expected within the next one or two years. The Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation (FSMTC) and Rosoboronexport, however, failed to provide any information about the matter.

Moscow reportedly expects to start implementing the contract as soon as possible.