Researchers discover gene that could affect fertility in women
June 19, 2018 - 17:02 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Chinese researchers have discovered that a gene called MTOR plays a key role in the ability of women to release healthy eggs from their ovaries, Xinhua reports.
MTOR, which stands for mechanistic target of rapamycin, is recognized by scientists worldwide as an integrator of pathways which can turn genes on and off, or spur a cell to move. It is responsible for regulating cell growth, proliferation, and differentiation.
In experiments on mice, researchers at Nanjing Medical University tried to shut down the MTOR gene at all stages of egg cell development. They found that once the MTOR pathways were deactivated, female mice could not release healthy eggs, which led to infertility.
However, on the question of whether it be prevented, their findings may be disappointing.
"It may not be necessary to check whether the MTOR gene is functioning or mutated in pre-pregnancy tests," said Zhang Teng, lead researcher on the study. "Because without the gene, it is almost impossible to have a viable egg, and the gene has performed its function in egg development since before the woman was born."
To encourage an optimal MTOR pathway, Zhang suggested that women of childbearing age maintain a healthy diet and lifestyle, exercise reasonably, and avoid excessive stress.
The research was recently published in the U.S. journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.
Top stories
The plenum debate will take place on June 26 as an agreement reached between Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein and Meretz MK Tamar Zandberg.
Anthony Bourdain, a gifted storyteller and writer who took CNN viewers around the world, has died. He was 61.
Israel’s parliament considered — then failed to adopt — a resolution that would recognize the slaughter of an estimated 1.5 million Armenians in Turkey
Netanyahu postponed the committee’s discussion of the proposed laws until after the Turkish general election scheduled for June 24.
Partner news
Most popular in the section
Latest news
Defense Minister, Security Council chief talk aviation buildup Davit Tonoyan and Armen Grigoryan discussed programs for the development of the aviation of the Armenian Armed Forces.
Armenia may reduce water tariffs for the socially disadvantaged The issue was discussed at a meeting of Minister of Energy Infrastructures and Natural Resources Artur Grigoryan and a Viola Group rep.
Armenia's Alashkert to face Scotland's Celtic in July Armenian football club Alashkert have been drawn against Scotland's Celtic in the Champions League first qualifying round.
Kim Kardashian accepts MTV Movie & TV Award on behalf of her family Reality TV star Kim Kardashian accepted the 2018 Movie & TV Award for Best Reality Show for "Keeping Up With The Kardashians."