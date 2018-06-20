Israeli warplanes launch powerful attack over Gaza Strip
June 20, 2018 - 11:00 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Israeli Air Force launched a powerful attack over the Gaza Strip, local Palestinian activists reported near the Egyptian border, according to Al-Masdar News.
Reports say the Israeli Air Force repeatedly struck the southern part of the Gaza Strip, causing a number of explosions that could be heard throughout the Palestinian region.
The Israeli military claimed that their warplanes were targeting Hamas sites near the Rafah Crossing in southern Gaza.
No further details were available.
Photo. Jack Guez/AFP
